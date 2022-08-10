TPCC commences 2nd annual Summer Camp

Latest update August 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – New Amsterdam based cricket club, Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC), is set to host a one week summer camp.
The second edition of the summer camp is geared at teaching the basic skills of cricket to youngsters along with other life skills like leadership, the importance of education, etc. The first edition was held in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak which affected the world.
One of the main objectives of this camp is to provide children with an opportunity to be part of a sporting organisation so that they can be meaningfully occupied with extra-curricular activities which can one day result in them representing Guyana and West Indies.
The camp which began on August 8 will conclude on August 14 and will be held at the All-Saints Primary and Berbice High School (on selected days). Starting time for each day will be 13:00 hours each day. Young boys and girls around the area aged 8-and-over are invited.
The coaching staff at the camp includes Female Head-Coach of Guyana, Julian Moore, a CWI Level 3 qualified coach, National Senior Women’s Team pacer Tremayne Smartt, who is a CWI Level 2 coach, Anthony D’Andrade, a CWI Level 2 coach and coordinator of the camp, Level 1 coaches Orlando Tanner and Gregory Crandon. There will also be guest coaches and speakers during some sessions.
The camp continues tomorrow at the All-Saints Primary School ground. Interested parents/guardians are asked to contact coordinator Anthony D’Andrade (655-4638), head coach Julian Moore (615-9239), assistant coach Tremayne Smartt (682-2389) or Assistant Secretary Gary Millington to register.
