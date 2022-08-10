Latest update August 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Start and stop is de new speed

Aug 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem use to have a man wukin at de Ministry of Education and he use to have two speeds for wukkin: slow and dead stop.

De man dead and gone to he Maker but he reputation lives on. Dem gat nuff people who does gat dem own two speed fuh wukkin tuh – is now start and stop.

Well it look as if de present guvament deh pon start and stop. De President did announce belatedly a Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 elections. Den we hear how de terms of reference formulating. Dem boys hope is nat a start and stop operation. Because up to now, dem boys can’t hear nuttin about when de inquiry gan start and if de hearings gonna be virtual or live. Is like a start and stop commission.

Dem boys also hear how serious charges coming against dem wah commit mayhem in de country when dem attack dem vendors at Mon Repos and loot and burn property. Dem boys still waitin fuh de charges wah a man seh gan be serious. Dem boys hoping is not de usual blow-blow talk.

Nuff things start and stop in Guyana. Is two years since de guvament get swear in and one year since dem bin promise fuh give out democracy awards. Dem boys know about two persons in Article 13 who eligible fuh duh award.

And dem boys want know whether is because of de two persons dat de rest of de Guardians of Democracy can’t get honoured. Dat is another start and stop promise.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad… Guyana defeats Burundi and Timor-Leste in Round 10

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad… Guyana defeats Burundi and Timor-Leste in...

Aug 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Open team defeated Burundi while the Women’s team defeated TimorLeste on Monday in Chennai during the FIDE Chess Olympiad. The Open team comprised of CM Taffin...
Read More
New Zealand Tour of West Indies… T20 Series bowls off today in Jamaica

New Zealand Tour of West Indies… T20 Series...

Aug 10, 2022

TPCC commences 2nd annual Summer Camp

TPCC commences 2nd annual Summer Camp

Aug 10, 2022

Stabroek Travel becomes Hero CPL’s official Travel Partner

Stabroek Travel becomes Hero CPL’s official...

Aug 10, 2022

Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long Island

Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long...

Aug 10, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese slams back-to-back centuries

Canada-based Guyanese slams back-to-back

Aug 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is a divided house

    Kaieteur News – There was a coup within the PNC/R. Following the defeat of the APNU+AFC at the March 2, 2020 elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]