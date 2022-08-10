Start and stop is de new speed

Kaieteur News – Dem use to have a man wukin at de Ministry of Education and he use to have two speeds for wukkin: slow and dead stop.

De man dead and gone to he Maker but he reputation lives on. Dem gat nuff people who does gat dem own two speed fuh wukkin tuh – is now start and stop.

Well it look as if de present guvament deh pon start and stop. De President did announce belatedly a Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 elections. Den we hear how de terms of reference formulating. Dem boys hope is nat a start and stop operation. Because up to now, dem boys can’t hear nuttin about when de inquiry gan start and if de hearings gonna be virtual or live. Is like a start and stop commission.

Dem boys also hear how serious charges coming against dem wah commit mayhem in de country when dem attack dem vendors at Mon Repos and loot and burn property. Dem boys still waitin fuh de charges wah a man seh gan be serious. Dem boys hoping is not de usual blow-blow talk.

Nuff things start and stop in Guyana. Is two years since de guvament get swear in and one year since dem bin promise fuh give out democracy awards. Dem boys know about two persons in Article 13 who eligible fuh duh award.

And dem boys want know whether is because of de two persons dat de rest of de Guardians of Democracy can’t get honoured. Dat is another start and stop promise.

Talk half. Leff half.