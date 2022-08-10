Stabroek Travel becomes Hero CPL’s official Travel Partner

Kaieteur News – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have confirmed Stabroek Travel as their Official Travel Partner for the 2022 tournament which gets underway on 31 August 2022. The Hero CPL will once again be travelling around the region with matches in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

Stabroek Travel will be working with Hero CPL to put together bespoke packages for fans who wish to travel around the Caribbean to watch the Biggest Party in Sport. From the comfort of their homes and convenience of their electronic devices, CPL fans will now be able to access great deals on travel and accommodation through Stabroektravel.com. Stabroek Travel will allow fans to take in Hero CPL action at all four of the 2022 venues.

The tournament starts in St Kitts & Nevis on 31st August before moving on to Saint Lucia for matches between 7 and 11 of September. There will be matches in Trinidad & Tobago from 13 to 18 September before Hero CPL heads to Guyana for seven group games and the knockout stages between 21 and 30 September.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “It is fantastic news, after two very hard years during the pandemic, it is now possible to move freely around the region and we are delighted to be partnering with Stabroek Travel to help fans follow their teams both home and away.”

Ferial Suliman, Stabroek Travel’s Division Head, said: “The team at Stabroek Travel looks forward to this exciting collaboration. We know the hype CPL brings to the Caribbean and we are delighted to be able to provide services that will allow fans the opportunity to experience that excitement again in person after two of the most challenging years of our lives”

Hero CPL fans wanting to take advantage of the Stabroek Travel services should visit www.stabroektravel.com or email [email protected].