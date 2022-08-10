Sophia woman was allegedly killed for being a “snitch”

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Vanessa Anderson, a mother of three of ‘B’ Field Dam Sophia, Georgetown, was on Monday night killed reportedly over a feud that resulted from her being a “snitch”.

According to police, Anderson was murdered around 18:30hrs at ‘B’ Field Dam Sophia, allegedly by a 20-year female and her 29-year-old sister, both of ‘B’ Field Dam, Sophia.

Kaieteur News understands that the young mother and the two sisters were neighbours who had an ongoing feud. The sisters had accused the young mother of calling the police to search their home.

According to police, on Monday night, Anderson was in front of her yard when she was approached by the two suspects and an argument ensued between them.

It was stated that during the argument, the 20-year-old suspect collected a knife from her 29-year-old sister and stabbed the young mother twice – one to the upper left back and the other to the left shoulder.

Anderson stumbled into her yard and collapsed. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Anderson’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The two sisters subsequently turned themselves in at the Turkeyen Police Station along with the knife used to stab Anderson. They remain in custody as an investigation continues.