Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long Island

Kaieteur News – An exciting T20 Ramnauth memorial match is highly anticipated on Saturday, August 13, in Long Island Beach Recreation Park, USA starting at 19:00hrs under lights.

The softball game will be between Long Island Beach Cricket Club and Leguan Warriors of Canada.

According to former Guyana youth player Devon Ramnauth, the contest is to play in memory of his dad Francis Ramnauth and his uncle Kemraj Rhatan.

“I am definitely delighted to organise the game; I am confident it will be a great contest between these two teams; apart from the excitement, I am still saddened though with the death of both my father and uncle, but the occasion will certainly bring out great memories,” Ramnauth, who is currently residing in Canada, stated.

His father Francis passed way in 2010 while his uncle Kemraj met his demise in 2007.

Ramnauth also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the teams.

He reserved special mention to Sewnarine Kalicharan, the vice-president of Long Beach Cricket Club, for hosting the fixture and also being part of the organisation.

Ramnauth related that Kalicharan is one of the ardent supporters of his Youth League on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The Devon Ramnauth Region 2 Development Youth League was formed in 2020 and had its first Under-19 competition played off in early 2021 with Queenstown emerging victorious.

Kalicharan, the USA-based Guyanese, also informed that the stage is set for the encounter.

Kalicharan hailed from Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara and would have served on the East Bank Cricket Board as Vice-President before his migration.

Ravi Bodo, the captain of Leguan Warriors, said he and his teammates are thrilled for the invitation and are ready to participate in the game.