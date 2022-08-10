Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long Island

Latest update August 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – An exciting T20 Ramnauth memorial match is highly anticipated on Saturday, August 13, in Long Island Beach Recreation Park, USA starting at 19:00hrs under lights.
The softball game will be between Long Island Beach Cricket Club and Leguan Warriors of Canada.
According to former Guyana youth player Devon Ramnauth, the contest is to play in memory of his dad Francis Ramnauth and his uncle Kemraj Rhatan.
“I am definitely delighted to organise the game; I am confident it will be a great contest between these two teams; apart from the excitement, I am still saddened though with the death of both my father and uncle, but the occasion will certainly bring out great memories,” Ramnauth, who is currently residing in Canada, stated.
His father Francis passed way in 2010 while his uncle Kemraj met his demise in 2007.
Ramnauth also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the teams.
He reserved special mention to Sewnarine Kalicharan, the vice-president of Long Beach Cricket Club, for hosting the fixture and also being part of the organisation.
Ramnauth related that Kalicharan is one of the ardent supporters of his Youth League on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
The Devon Ramnauth Region 2 Development Youth League was formed in 2020 and had its first Under-19 competition played off in early 2021 with Queenstown emerging victorious.
Kalicharan, the USA-based Guyanese, also informed that the stage is set for the encounter.
Kalicharan hailed from Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara and would have served on the East Bank Cricket Board as Vice-President before his migration.
Ravi Bodo, the captain of Leguan Warriors, said he and his teammates are thrilled for the invitation and are ready to participate in the game.
Aug 10, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Open team defeated Burundi while the Women’s team defeated TimorLeste on Monday in Chennai during the FIDE Chess Olympiad. The Open team comprised of CM Taffin...
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – I refer to a letter critical of me published by Dr. Asquith Rose in the yesterday’s edition of the Kaieteur... more
Kaieteur News – There was a coup within the PNC/R. Following the defeat of the APNU+AFC at the March 2, 2020 elections,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]