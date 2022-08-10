Pandit confesses to murdering watchman

Kaieteur News – A pandit of Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, who was also employed as a pump operator at the Rose Hall Estate Pump Station, has confessed to killing his co-worker, a 59-year-old watchman.

Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud told this publication that the suspect confessed while being interrogated by ranks on Tuesday.

The pandit confessed to strangling pump station watchman Angraj Indrapaul, called ‘Charles’, of Lot 940 New Area, Canefield, East Canje, over a misunderstanding which he did not detail.

Indrapaul’s death was initially being investigated as a drowning after his body was pulled from the pump station canal on the morning of Friday, August 5, 2022 by estate workers. His daughter Roshnie Indrapaul had stated that her father had left home for work on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 16:00hrs and the next day around 07:00hrs, the family had gotten a call informing them that he was not seen at the worksite although his bag and boots were there. She said that when they arrived at the location, workers were already searching for her father and a few hours later, his lifeless body was located and pulled from the canal.

According to reports, the pandit was working with Indrapaul on the shift when he went missing. The daughter of the deceased man had indicated that she found it strange that the pandit did not call to inform the family about the situation. It was an estate worker who had called, the daughter revealed.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Indrapaul died from strangulation. Police arrested the pandit subsequently.