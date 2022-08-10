New Zealand Tour of West Indies… T20 Series bowls off today in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – The international calendar is becoming is very packed and players are not getting any breathing space between the series. West Indies are all set to play five T20I matches in the span of 8 days this week with the first starting today at 14:30 hrs (ECT) at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

They were struggling against the Indian tem in the T20I series played recently and lost 1-4 in the 5-match series.

New Zealand on the other hand enter this match after whitewashing Ireland, Scotland, and Netherlands in their most recent T20I series.

West Indies were bowled out for 132 & 100 in the last 2 T20I matches against India. Shimron Hetmyer looked in good touch scoring 56 runs off 35 runs in the last match.

Brandon King and Kyle Mayers played some good cameos but were not consistent with the bat. Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, and Devon Thomas had a forgetful tour with the bat and will look to score some runs in this series.

Obed McCoy was among the few bright spots in the series as his 6-wicket haul helped them win the lone match.

Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph were taken for lots of runs but took 5 wickets each in the match. Akeal Hossain was their most consistent player in this series picking 4 wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 RPO. Dominic Drakes and Keemo Paul will look to make their mark with the ball in this match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has announced a full-strength squad for the Caribbean tour and will be led by Kane Williamson.

Martin Guptill and Tom Latham are expected to pair up at the top with the likes of Devon Conway, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner, who are expected to aid their skipper in the middle order, effectively.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson will form their pace trio in the starting XI in this match with Matt Henry waiting in the ranks.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will slot themselves in the playing XI in this match looking at West Indies spin weakness. James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell can give overs if needed in the middle overs, effectively.

West Indies (T20I squad): Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

New Zealand (T20I squad): Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.