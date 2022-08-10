La Penitence man who allegedly killed mason in self-defence remanded

Kaieteur News – Forty-eight-year-old Alex Nedd of La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown, who had confessed to killing 33-year-old Rodwell Phillips called ‘Fishie’ in self-defence, has been remanded to prison for murder.

Phillips, a father of two and a mason of Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown was killed on August 1, 2022. He was discovered lying face down on the La Penitence Public Road, with a cutlass near to his body.

On Friday, August 5, last, Nedd appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him and he was remanded to prison.

According to reports, Phillips’ body bore several wounds. He had wounds to his chest, right side face, left side back and another to his left foot.

The day after Phillips body was discovered, a wanted bulletin was issued for Nedd, who later surrendered in the company of his lawyer. According to police, Nedd was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. The accused reportedly gave a written statement in the presence of his attorney admitting to the offence.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that Nedd told police in his statement that he was in front of his home with a friend when Phillips came and started a conversation with his (Nedd’s) friend. The accused claimed that he eventually told his friend that he was going inside, “because he cannot deal with the conversation between him and ‘Fishie’.”

According to Nedd, he then went and locked himself inside of the vulcanising shop that he operates in front of his yard. He said that after a few minutes, he heard Phillips saying “when he is finish with the vulcanising shop, it will not open again.”

According to the accused, Phillips’ word caused him to open the door and he confronted him and asked what the problem was. Nedd claimed that in return Phillips dealt him a cuff to his face and a scuffle ensued. He stated too that during the fight, Phillips bit his left ears and this caused him to reach into his pants waist for a knife which he used to stab Phillips three times.

Nedd added that they fell to the ground but he managed to get up and run into his yard. He told police that he disposed of the knife in a drain close to a shipping company on Lombard Street (Georgetown) before heading to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) where he received medical attention.

A post-mortem examination (PME) conducted by State pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that Phillips died as a result of a stab wound to the heart. The PME was conducted last Wednesday in the presence of Phillips’ mother and sister. Phillips body has since been handed over to his relatives for burial.