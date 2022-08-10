House passes motion for updated Low Carbon Development Strategy

to keep greenhouse emissions flat; protect coastland and hinterland from climate change…

Kaieteur News – The updated version of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) was passed in the National Assembly on Monday following presentations from members of the government side.

The motion, which was presented by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh noted that the draft version of the LCDS 2030 was built from the 2009 version of the strategy.

He noted that the LCDS 2030 represents the manifestation of the PPP/C’s commitment to sustainable renewable development and builds on what was already achieved. The Finance Minister noted too that with Guyana’s new oil-producing status, there was much to take into account.

“It has been updated to current realities, outlines a clear mechanism for the mobilisation of forest resources, and makes provisions for the blue economy…,” Dr. Singh said, noting that when the former APNU+AFC Coalition took office, the strategy, as well as the projects intended to improve the livelihood of citizens had stopped.

Added to this, Minister Singh stressed that the forests are an extremely valuable part and one of the most effective mechanisms in global climate solutions.

With that, Dr. Singh noted that the LCDS 2030 takes Guyana forward and creates a new stream of revenue for investment in low carbon. It will also ensure that the country maintains its position as a net-zero country.

“When it comes to the issue of low carbon development, the 2015 to 2020 years can be characterised as lost years…But we will see to it these projects are revived and ensure that the revenues we earn from the LCDS are processed through the most rigorous budgetary process,” Dr. Singh added.

In her remarks, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai noted that rigorous consultations had happened as part of LCDS 2030.

“All major civil society organisations, the private sector, conservation organisations, Amerindian people’s organisations, and other stakeholders were afforded the opportunity to share their ideas and suggestions, to help shape the approach for how Guyana can achieve developmental goals that will benefit people across the country,” she said.

Minister Sukhai said that the strategy also received the endorsement of the newly elected Chairman of the National Toshaos Council, Derrick John.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman endorsed the LCDS 2030, describing it as a comprehensive document that benefitted from the inclusion of the Amerindian people, something that was absent under the APNU+AFC.

According to the Executive Summary of the document, “The expected opportunity to access a market mechanism for forest climate services, and other ecosystem services, will enable Guyana to store 19.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (the measure used for greenhouse gas emissions – the world emits about 50 billion tons a year).”

The Strategy will be accompanied by an investment plan that will outline the main programme areas for each sector within its ambit.

The Investment Plan 2030 will identify project-based initiatives that will be undertaken. The document will also identify budget and financing options. This plan is expected to be reviewed every three years, for update if necessary.

“…Simultaneously, Guyana can grow its economy five-fold over 20 years and keep energy emissions flat; invest in Amerindian, hinterland and sustainability planning; protect the coast and hinterland from climate change; create jobs; and integrate Guyana’s economy with its neighbours,” the LCDS 2030 summary states.