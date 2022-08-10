Health Ministry gets additional $332.6M to upgrade national healthcare system

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has received an additional $332.640 million, which was approved on Monday in the National Assembly, to assist with its plans to upgrade the national healthcare system.

The sum forms part of the supplementary funding totalling G$44.7 billion for the fiscal year 2022 which the National Assembly approved on Monday.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Attorney explained that as part of the expenditure, moves will be made, among other things, to upgrade the healthcare system infrastructure through support from the US-based Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Anthony noted that, “Guyana is in the process of modernising its healthcare system via the partnership we have with the Mount Sinai Hospital. Under this agreement, Mount Sinai would be working with three broad areas…”

According to the Health Minister, “The first area of focus is the national health strategy initiative under which, we will be improving our health information system, because right now, we don’t have a comprehensive electronic health data system… This is something that we believe will greatly enhance patient care.”

Dr. Anthony went on to note that another key area of the collaboration with Mount Sinai is human resource development.

“In healthcare, we have to train a lot of nurses, doctors and medical staff, some of them in specialised areas…This initiative will allow us to study our healthcare system, look at our human resource deficit and develop it. We will also be developing new training programmes, upgrading current training programmes and so forth,” he added.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony said that the initiative will allow for the Ministry to work with medical specialist to strengthen the public healthcare system.

“We will also be looking at new ways to finance the sector …that’s a big part of what we will be looking at,” the Minister said.

In terms of infrastructure upgrade, Minister Anthony said that the work will start at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). “We will start there because it is our premier public health facility but it will be replicated across the country, “Dr. Anthony said.

The Health Minister told the House that the Guyanese public is set to benefit from input by world-class healthcare provided as the Mount Sinai Health System, it is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area.

Mount Sinai Hospital has more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, over 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education.

Kaieteur News understands that as part of the initiative, a 40+ member project team of leading healthcare experts from the Mount Sinai Health System, including Mount Sinai International and the Arnhold Institute of Global Health arms of Mount Sinai dedicated to advancing the institution’s mission of delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare around the globe, will begin work on implementation in partnership with the Government.