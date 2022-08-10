Guyana receives 52,800 Pfizer paediatric vaccines from US  

Latest update August 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has received 52,800 Pfizer paediatric COVID-19 vaccines from the United States of America (USA).
The donation is part of the COVID-19 Global Action Plan to increase COVID-19 vaccinations around the world to end the acute phase of the pandemic and strengthen global health security.
The paediatric vaccines were handed over on Tuesday to a team of Ministry of Health (MOH) officials, including the Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony.
In a statement, the US Embassy noted that the vaccines were donated through COVAX and are intended for children ages 5–11.
The donation will further strengthen Guyana’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme and, according to the statement, the shipment would not have been possible without the partnership of the MOH and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
In handing over the donation, US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Adrienne Galanek noted, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help save lives.”
The United States has already provided more than 550 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 115 countries, as part of a commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses worldwide.
Moreover, in June, Guyana received 52,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Government of Spain.
