Latest update August 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana receives 52,800 Pfizer paediatric vaccines from US  

Aug 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana has received 52,800 Pfizer paediatric COVID-19 vaccines from the United States of America (USA).

The donation is part of the COVID-19 Global Action Plan to increase COVID-19 vaccinations around the world to end the acute phase of the pandemic and strengthen global health security.

The paediatric vaccines were handed over on Tuesday to a team of Ministry of Health (MOH) officials, including the Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The handing over of the Pfizer paediatric vaccines on Tuesday

In a statement, the US Embassy noted that the vaccines were donated through COVAX and are intended for children ages 5–11.

The donation will further strengthen Guyana’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme and, according to the statement, the shipment would not have been possible without the partnership of the MOH and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In handing over the donation, US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Adrienne Galanek noted, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help save lives.”

The United States has already provided more than 550 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 115 countries, as part of a commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses worldwide.

Moreover, in June, Guyana received 52,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Government of Spain.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad… Guyana defeats Burundi and Timor-Leste in Round 10

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad… Guyana defeats Burundi and Timor-Leste in...

Aug 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Open team defeated Burundi while the Women’s team defeated TimorLeste on Monday in Chennai during the FIDE Chess Olympiad. The Open team comprised of CM Taffin...
Read More
New Zealand Tour of West Indies… T20 Series bowls off today in Jamaica

New Zealand Tour of West Indies… T20 Series...

Aug 10, 2022

TPCC commences 2nd annual Summer Camp

TPCC commences 2nd annual Summer Camp

Aug 10, 2022

Stabroek Travel becomes Hero CPL’s official Travel Partner

Stabroek Travel becomes Hero CPL’s official...

Aug 10, 2022

Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long Island

Ramnauth memorial match set for Saturday at Long...

Aug 10, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese slams back-to-back centuries

Canada-based Guyanese slams back-to-back

Aug 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is a divided house

    Kaieteur News – There was a coup within the PNC/R. Following the defeat of the APNU+AFC at the March 2, 2020 elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]