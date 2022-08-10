Govt. moves ahead with Constitutional Reform Bill

Kaieteur News – Despite the initial back and forth between members of the government and the opposition towards establishing the Constitutional Reform Commission, the National Assembly, in the absence of the Opposition, on Monday passed the Constitution Reform Commission Bill, in a bid to move the process forward.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister, Gail Teixeira presented the bill on behalf of Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC.

The passage of the Bill comes weeks after government members of the parliamentary constitutional reform committee accused opposition members of stymieing the process by failing to attend meetings and participate in the consultative process towards establishing the commission.

The passage of the law to establish the commission is a critical part of the process of establishing constitutional reform in Guyana. It is also a fulfillment of the agenda of the campaign manifesto of the ruling People Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The explanatory memorandum of the Bill passed on Monday states that the 2022 Act seeks the establishment of the Constitution Reform Commission which will consist of 20 members.

The commission shall be appointed by the President and will include five members of the PPP/C, four members of the APNU+AFC, one member from the liberty and justice party, and one member each from the A New and United Guyana (ANUG).

Added to that the commission will have a single nominee from each of the following civil society groups: the Guyana Bar Association, the Labour Movement, the National Toshao’s Council, the private sector, representatives of women organisations, youth organisations, Christian, Hindu and Muslim organisations, as well as a nominee representing farmers.

According to the memorandum, the commission will review the constitution to provide for the current and future rights, duties, liabilities, and obligations of the Guyanese people and for that purpose shall receive, consider, and evaluate submissions for the alteration of the constitution and report its recommendations to the standing committee for transmission to the National Assembly.

The document noted that in conducting the review of the Constitution, the commission shall take into account the following; the full protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Guyanese under the law; the rights of Indigenous people of Guyana; the rights of children; eliminating discrimination in all forms; improving race relations and promoting ethnic security and equal opportunity; measures to ensure the views of minorities in the decision-making and in the conduct of Government are given due consideration.

The commission will also, among other things, ensure measures to maintain and strengthen the independence of the judiciary and implement reforms relating to elections and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), taking into consideration its composition, method of electing its chairman and members and its jurisdiction over national registration and electoral process.

According to the law, during the period of review, the commission is also mandated to consult the widest possible geographical area, i.e. with as many persons, groups, communities organisations, and institutions as possible including religious and cultural organisations, political parties, youth organisations, high school and university students, women’s organisations, private and public sector organisation and the media.