Family Fun and Birthdays at the Cricket this summer

Kaieteur News – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has long been known as the Biggest Party in Sport. This summer the party has got even bigger with the introduction of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) and the SKYEXCH 6IXTY.

To help celebrate 10 years of Hero CPL and the arrival of these new tournaments, the 10am matches will be a party for children and their families.

For all of the game days at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY and Massy WCPL and during the morning matches for the Hero CPL 10am tickets will include activities such as face-painting, sweet treats like snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn, children’s entertainers and live music and dancers.

There will be matches in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana in 2022. As well as all these family friendly events there will be plenty of giveaways from the tournaments’ sponsors.

2022 represents the 10th anniversary of the Hero CPL and to mark this special occasion the tournament is inviting those who are celebrating their 10th birthday while matches are taking place in their country to have a party at a CPL game. The birthday boy or girl can bring four friends to the match, and they will be given a CPL goodie bag. If you have someone who is having their 10th birthday while matches are on in your country, you can email [email protected] to request a spot at one of the games.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “We are so excited to be bringing fans back into the grounds for 2022 and it is very important to us that we give families a chance to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport. These activities combined with world class cricket at a very affordable price makes these games a great chance to bring the whole family to the CPL, WCPL and The 6IXTY.”