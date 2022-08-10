Don’t just reclaim WBD lands but also those awarded to Su, others – Norton to Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – While Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is on record signalling his intent to reclaim prime State lands that were leased to an individual, to startup a coconut farm on the West Bank of Demerara, the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, has challenged him to do the same when it comes to the thousands of acres of lands that were given to his Chinese ‘friend’ and businessman, Su Zhi Rong.

Norton was at the time engaging members of the press corps on Tuesday during the Opposition’s weekly press conference when he gave the charge.

During an outreach at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Dr. Jagdeo told hundreds of residents gathered there that government is gearing to take back 5000 acres of State lands on the West Bank, including a 700-acre plot at Wales which is currently in the possession of a private coconut company. The 700-acre plot was reportedly obtained by Amazonia Expert Services (AESL) in 2019.

To this end, the Leader of the Opposition reasoned, “that VP Jagdeo, while being accused of bribery and corruption, and of presiding over the doling out of Guyana’s lands to the PPP elite family and friends, has the temerity to speak about taking back lands from a respectable Guyanese professional.”

According to him, “The VP will do well to repossess the lands that were allegedly given out during his Presidency to Su and others.”

Importantly, Norton pointed out that the unwillingness and reluctance of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) regime to investigate the allegations of bribery and corruption against Bharrat Jagdeo is nothing but a clear indication that the regime has no regard for the people of Guyana. He believes, “They do not believe in democracy and the rule of law. Their only interest seems to be in the pillaging of the resources of Guyana.”

As a consequence, he called on the citizens of Guyana to join their voices in demanding that an impartial investigation be conducted into the allegations levelled against the VP. In fact, he argued that the government has disrespected Guyanese by allowing an official accused of bribery and corruption to have a seat at the table to manage the country’s national resources. Norton was keen to note, “In any democratic society, he would have had to resign or be removed. Since Guyana under the PPP is a kleptocracy, it seems normal for alleged bribe takers and corruption architects to continue as if it is business as usual. The law must take its course.”

While Dr. Jagdeo is on a mission to reclaim the 700-acre plot at Wales, Su, the controversial Chinese national at the centre of the explosive Vice News documentary series, amassed a significant portion of mineral-rich land under the PPP administration.

Su, who unknowingly told undercover Vice News reporters posing as investors that bribing government officials was the way to secure business in Guyana, holds some 12,000 acres of precious stones and gold-rich lands under his name.

This information is provided in the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) documents.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission records specify that the naturalised Chinese businessman has 10 active mining permits in his name and it covers some 12,000 acres of land that were issued on June 3, 2014, within the Northwest, Region One and Cuyuni, Region Seven.