Corentyne murder… Wanted man admits to stabbing ex-wife

– says he was told she was “seeing somebody else”

Kaieteur News – The suspect currently at large for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife, Cindy Ramchandar, 25, to death on Monday has reportedly confessed to one of her relatives that he had killed her because he was told she was seeing another man.

Ramchandar was attacked and killed allegedly by the suspect, Suraj Ganpat, around 08:00hrs on Monday while she was heading to her cousin’s home at No. 47 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six on an electric scooter.

Kaieteur News has learnt that after committing the heinous act, Ganpat called one of the woman’s female relative to find out if she was okay.

The relative reportedly recorded their conversation without his knowledge. Based on the recording, Ganpat divulged his motive for attacking Ramchandar with a knife.

According to the wanted man, he was triggered to attack his ex-wife after “Mama” told him that Ramchandar was seeing someone else. “Mama”, Kaieteur News understands, is the victim’s cousin.

This media house was able to obtain a copy of the recorded conversation and below is a transcript.

Suspect: “Visit which hospital, she gon be ok?”

Relative: “You na bore am this morning?”

Suspect: “She gonna be okay?”

Relative: “You bore am this morning”

Suspect: “Meh ask you a question”

Relative: “How much time you bore am this morning, and then meh guh tell yuh”

Suspect: “I think three”

Relative: “Three times you bore am? Suraj which side yuh bore am?”

Suspect: “Over by mama”

Relative: “Which part the body you bore am?”

Suspect: “Me ain’t know, mussy the belly or something”

Relative: “You been really love Cindy Suraj?”

Suspect: “Yea but is ayuh deez mek this happen”

Relative: “No, but you been really love Cindy Suraj?”

Suspect: “Yeah”

Relative: “Why yuh bore am fuh then? Why you nah been give some time fuh think? Cindy’s mammy been comeback hay this month. Why you na give am some time fuh relax she mind”

Suspect: “No she na beena come”

Relative: “Yes she beena come. Meh bring forward she ticket for this month hay”

Suspect: “Mama tell me Cindy beena see somebody else”

Relative: “Mama can’t tell you that”

Suspect: “Yes!”

Relative: “Wa proof you get that Mama tell yuh that send it to me then a guh believe you”

Suspect: “Hold on”

The conversation ended there but then resumed with the relative asking the suspect in a loud tone of voice: “Why you get the mind to bore Cindy?” The suspect responded by saying that he had confronted Ramchandar about “Mama’s” claims that “she was seeing someone else”.

The relative then insisted that “Cindy” was innocent of the accusations but the suspect wasn’t buying it and alleged that his ex-wife had indeed gone to a beach recently to meet the person.

According to reports, the suspect and the woman were separated, but on Monday, he showed up in the area where she was living and they got into an argument.

After killing her, he fled the scene in his car. Police later found the vehicle abandoned along the Palmyra public road and a bottle containing a suspected poisonous substance was inside. Ganpat was however nowhere around.