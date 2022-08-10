Canada-based Guyanese slams back-to-back centuries

Kaieteur News – Pugnacious left-handed opening batsman Avish Rukhram slammed back-to-back centuries last weekend in the continuation of the Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League Regular Season 20-overs competition.

He first struck 115 for his team VP Boys against Challengers and then hit a brilliant 193 versus Star Boys.

At Great Lake venue in Brampton, Saturday, VP Boys piled up a challenging 239-6 from the 20-overs and Challengers only responded with 153-9 at the expiration of the 20-overs. Rukhram, who has been in phenomenal form this year with several centuries, hammered 13 sixes and 5 fours while former Guyana and West Indies player Royston Crandon supported him with 44 and 42 from another ex-Guyana youth player Dillon Heyliger.

Orvin Kisnasammy and Vishwanauth Ramnauth picked up two wickets each.

When Challengers batted, Kisnasammy returned with the bat to make a fighting 39 and Nick Poonai with 33. Rukhram proved his all-round capability by snatching two wickets for nine runs from 1.5 overs while Crandon and Aftab Shamshudeen also with two wickets apiece.

Across at Glen Forest facility in Mississauga, the next day, the rampant Rukhram once again provided rich entertainment pounding 24 sixes and 7 fours during his magnificent 193 as VP boys galloped to a formidable 353-6 off the 20-overs while Star Boys replied with 45-8 (9 players) in the 9th over.

Raakesh Gobardhan also made a statement with the bat by scoring 82 and Rudy Ramdayal with 30. Ansar Ali claimed two wickets for 31 runs off his maximum four overs.

In All-Stars’ innings, Shivon Naraine made 18 as Sharaz Hamid grabbed 4-23 from four overs while Robin Persaud and Randolph Persaud (unrelated) had two wickets each.

The competition continues on Sunday with a list of matches across the Greater Toronto Area. It will be the final preliminary round as the playoff segment begins the following weekend.