Accomplice in Chinese supermarket break-in charged

Kaieteur News – Even as the shot businessman, Lloyd Thomas, who is accused of breaking into a Chinese supermarket on Wednesday last, remains hospitalised, police have managed to capture one of his suspected accomplices.

Police have identified the accomplice as Edward Gudge, 43, a construction worker of 75 Back Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Gudge was arrested by police last Thursday and was charged for attempting to commit robbery under arms on Monday at the Diamond Magistrate Court.

Gudge appeared before Principal Magistrate, Sunil Scarce and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that he, along with another man and the hospitalised Thomas, had on August 3, last, broken and entered the business place of Zhou Jianhua at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara in an attempt to commit a robbery under arms.

The Magistrate granted Gudge $150,000 bail and ordered him to return to court on October 25, 2022.

Until then, he must report to the Timehri Police Station at 08:00hrs on the last Friday of each month.

It is alleged that Gudge is one of two men who had escaped in a burgundy Chevrolet van after the owner of the supermarket , Jianhua, opened his bedroom door and found Thomas, a businessman of Grant Sand Road, EBD, shot and lying on his floor.

Jianhua had told police that he was awakened by a banging sound on his metal door and had gotten off his bed to investigate. As he was approaching his bedroom door, he said that he heard a gunshot and when he opened it, he found an injured Thomas and spotted two men running away.

Police believe that the two men seen running away were attempting to burglarise the supermarket with Thomas but their plan back fired after one of them might have accidentally shot him to the face. In fact, the men had already made a hole in a concrete wall to gain access to Jianhua’s living quarters where he resides with his wife.