44th FIDE Chess Olympiad… Guyana defeats Burundi and Timor-Leste in Round 10

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Open team defeated Burundi while the Women’s team defeated TimorLeste on Monday in Chennai during the FIDE Chess Olympiad.

The Open team comprised of CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo and Ethan Lee scored 2.5 points against Burundi’s 1.5 to win the round.

Drayton defeated his opponent Joe Rukundo, while the remaining three team members all drew their matches. Khan drew with Dieudonne Muheto (1830) while Nathoo and Lee drew with Hugues Mutabazi (1666) and Havyarimana Elvis (1724), respectively. Team members will all rack up rating points from their Burundi opponents.

The Women’s team comprised of Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender, Sasha Shariff and Pooja Lam, scored 2.5 to their opponents’ 1.5 to win the round.

Lam, whose rating is 1163, scored her second win of the tournament against Timor-Leste’s Zulmira Tilman (1255). Her teammate, Jessica, also won her game against Maria do Ceu Gusmao (1442).

Both women will have improved rating points from these victories. Young Anaya Lall missed her chance at winning against her Timor-Leste counterpart Elfiana Dos Santos (1560) and instead drew her game earning her half of a point.

In the final round which was played on August 9, the Open team members Khan, Drayton, Nathoo and Lee took on Haiti, while the Women battled against Libya.

The Closing Ceremony was held after the conclusion of the final round at the Nehru Stadium.

The 44th Chess Olympiad was organized by FIDE, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the Tamil Nadu government of India.