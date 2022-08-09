Venezuelan dies after run over by truck

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan national on Monday morning lost his life after he was crushed by a truck on his way to work on the Sarah Johanna Public Road.

Dead is 38-year-old Francisco Simosa, a father of one who lived in Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara. Simosa was heading to Bounty Farm, also located in Sarah Johanna, when around 06:00hrs he was killed after a truck reversed and crushed him. This publication was told that Simosa was waiting to catch a bus when the truck suddenly reversed on him. One eyewitness said that he had raised an alarm for the truck to stop but the driver did not hear him in time and ended-up running over Simosa. According to a video seen by this publication, Simosa’s lifeless body was on the roadway, as the truck driver and others gathered around. Kaieteur News was told that the driver of the motor truck GYY 6047 is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. Up to press time there was no official police report on the accident.