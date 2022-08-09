Venezuelan dies after run over by truck

Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan national on Monday morning lost his life after he was crushed by a truck on his way to work on the Sarah Johanna Public Road.
Dead is 38-year-old Francisco Simosa, a father of one who lived in Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara. Simosa was heading to Bounty Farm, also located in Sarah Johanna, when around 06:00hrs he was killed after a truck reversed and crushed him. This publication was told that Simosa was waiting to catch a bus when the truck suddenly reversed on him. One eyewitness said that he had raised an alarm for the truck to stop but the driver did not hear him in time and ended-up running over Simosa. According to a video seen by this publication, Simosa’s lifeless body was on the roadway, as the truck driver and others gathered around. Kaieteur News was told that the driver of the motor truck GYY 6047 is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. Up to press time there was no official police report on the accident.
Aug 09, 2022USA Tri State tour to Guyana By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – In ideal conditions for cricket under blue skies, the Tri State Youth Development of the USA cruised to a second victory from as many...
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – This column here is a continuation from yesterday’s analysis of the politics of the opposition leader.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R may have done more than simply shot itself in the foot. It may have inflicted a grievous... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]