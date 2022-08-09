Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Swar, Arepally spur USA to victory over Everest despite Sanichara’s 88

Aug 09, 2022 Sports

USA Tri State tour to Guyana

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – In ideal conditions for cricket under blue skies, the Tri State Youth Development of the USA cruised to a second victory from as many matches on their rain hit Guyana tour when they defeated Everest U-19 by 102 runs at Camp Road yesterday.

Anthony Sanichara top scored for Everest in a losing cause yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

Following a 43-run victory against a GSA X1, the visitors amassed 280-4 in 40 overs with 17-year-old Ruhan Swar smashing seven fours and seven sixes in an entertaining 106 from 102 balls, while Amogh Arepally reached the ropes 14 times in his 57-ball unbeaten 83.

Shishir Yelameli captured 3-35, while Tanmay Joshi took 3-33 as Everest were dismissed for 178 in 35.3 overs despite a brilliant 88 with 10 fours and three sixes from 18-year-old Anthony Sanichara, who faced 79 balls.

However, only national U-15 player Nityanand Mathura, with a cameo 22 with two fours and a six and 21 from Stuart Hoppie with two boundaries, reached 20.

When the Tri State side began their innings on a good batting track and sluggish outfield due the persistent inclement weather, Siddarth Kappa who hit two fours in his 25 and Swar provided a firm foundation for the visitors with a 71-run opening partnership.

Amogh Arepally hits leg-spinner Stuart Hoppie for six in his unbeaten 83 at Everest yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

While Swar was aggressive and put the bowlers to the sword in sweltering heat, Kappa played the supporting role before he was removed by Mathura.

Swar, playing some audacious shots soon joined his skipper Anirudh Bolisetty and Saharsh Shwethan with half-centuries on this tour and along with Tanish Dongre saw the 100 posted.

Dongre (11) was just beginning to look set before the little left-hander edged leg-spinner Hoppie to slip at 119-2.

Swar and Arepally joined forces and the pugnacious Arepally flayed the hapless bowlers while Swar reached his century from 100 balls with seven fours and seven sixes.

Nityanand Mathura steers Skipper Anirudh Bolisetty in a cameo 22 before he was removed by the USA Tri State Captain at Everest yesterday. (Sean Devers photo)

The pair added 101 runs for the third wicket before left-arm spinner Arun Gainda broke the stand when he dismissed Swar at 220-3.

Arepally continued his brutal assault and stroked Hoppie for four past cover before pulling a full toss for six in the same over.

Shewthan (19) was soon sent packing by Devon Ramratan at 263-4 with 13 balls left in the innings.

When Everest began their chase, they quickly lost Ramratan for a duck to leave the score on 2-1.

Mathuria hit Yelameli for a couple of imperious boundaries through the covers before depositing him for an effortless six back over his head.

But with the score on 34 Mathuria was caught as miscued a short ball from Bolisetty.

Sanichara, who reached his 50 from 54 balls, played some glorious shots, but he fell at 159-5 to trigger a collapse as the last six wickets tumbled for 19 runs.

The Tri State team will play the GCA XI at Everest today from 10am in their third game on the two-week tour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

