Strikers Sports club launches it’s All Female Dominoes Summer Special

Kaieteur News – VSH Guyana Inc., which has been the authorized distributor for Red Wing Safety products in Guyana who specializes in safety ASTM Class 75 footwear for men and women just to name a few of its products, is the latest on board in the Strikers Summer Special All Female Dominoes Tourney which is slated for August 27 at Strikers Sports Club, Meadow Brook Gardens.

In a simple presentation held on Wednesday last at its headquarters in Carmichael Street, Sales Executives and Customs Manager presented sponsorship for the 3rd prize (inclusive of medals and trophy) to representative of Strikers Sports Club, Miss Charlyn Barnwell.

The initiative was birthed three years ago by “Three the Hard Way” in which the inequality women folks have to endure when competing against their male counterparts in dominoes was noted. Some of their all female events include Strikers Sports Club Christmas Bonanza in 2019, a salute to mothers in 2021, all female Strikers Sports Club Anniversary celebration in 2022.

It was noted by the club, ‘Women are always made to compete against men and most of the time they are at a disadvantage because the numbers are highly stacked against them i.e. if there is a tournament consisting of twenty seven (27) teams (more or less) we seldom find three (3) all-female teams that can compete. Because of the stigma attached to their participation (a woman’s place is in the kitchen etc.) and, this does not augur well for them.

They are usually booted (knocked out) by their male counterparts before, as we would say in Guyanese parlance, “Seeing the Promised Land” to a final six participating teams of the said competition. Hence we at “Three the Hard Way” in association with Strikers Sports Club has taken the initiative to invite female teams only for this event. Some of the teams that have assured us of participation are Big Boss Girls, All Seasons Angels, Spartans Girls, Turning Point Girls, Big Girls, In Time Ladies, Kuru Kuru Queens, Hammer, Meadow Brook Warriors and Cody Girls.’

Entrance fee is slated to be $12,000 per team in which the winning team will walk away with $200,000, Trophy and nine medals, first runners up will receive $125,000, Trophy and nine medals, third place will be $75,000 richer inclusive with trophy and nine medals. A bonus Fourth place is added and will receive $40,000 and a trophy.

Potential sponsors and teams for this event can contact Strikers Sports Club on 592-623-7670.