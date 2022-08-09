Mother of three killed by sisters

Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two women are now in police custody after they reportedly stabbed their sister to death on Monday evening at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, Khali Pareshram, Commander of Regional Division 4C has confirmed.Dead is Vanessa Anderson.
Kaieteur News understands that Anderson and her sisters were involved in a heated argument that turned deadly.
Up to press time there was no official police report on the stabbing death of the mother of three.
