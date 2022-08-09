More local athletes for Jamaica on full scholarship compliments of the KMPA Foundation

Kaieteur News – “The King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation would like to announce the latest batch of athletes who are about to travel to Jamaica on a full scholarship. This scholarship is free no payment is required by the athletes,” a release from the foundation informed.

“The Scholarships involve Boarding, Books, School, meals and training. The foundation also has sent a few athletes from St Lucia to Jamaica also on full scholarships. These athletes would be going to Sixth Form and those who have not written their CXC will be able to do it in Jamaica,” the release disclosed.

The athletes who are heading to Jamaica are: Queanna Taylor, Seon Booker, Cherissa December, Jennifer Byass, Troy Oxford, Odessa France, Vibert Mingo, Michael McKenzie and Dejaun Grant. Returning from Jamaica are Gabriel Lim and Omari Walcott. Trevon Prince would be going to Iowa Central on a full scholarship also and all his expenses are covered it was communicated.

The release continued, “With limited resources the KMPA Foundation programme has been able to deliver because of its unique way of being successful in getting the best deal and decision for the athletes. Some people ask, why Jamaica and not the US. According to Andy Medas-King the founder of the organization, he explains that the system in Jamaica is about development and careful planning. Like a student can get 21 CXC and CAPE yet still they’re not going to get a scholarship in the US because in Guyana there’s nothing in place for that. Also in Jamaica the athletes would be exposed to some of the highest level of training while preparing the athletes academically.

Mr. Medas King went on to say, ‘we have talent in Guyana but we are not interested in investing in our athletes. We want gold medals but we are not putting a cent towards it.’ Mr. Medas King went further to explain that the current Structural programme in Guyana has negatively impacted our athletes who instead of moving forward are pegged with no resources. ‘There’s a lot of talking but nothing else and that’s simple they don’t know what they’re doing and they are afraid to ask for help,’” the release concluded.