House clears $646M for disability grant

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security will soon roll out the $100,000 cash grant programme for children living with disabilities.

The distribution set to start next week will see some 7,700 children benefitting. The cash grant was covered in the Human Services Ministry’s $646 million supplementary budget which was approved in the National Assembly on Monday. Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud in response to a question posed by her Cabinet colleagues revealed that her ministry is focused on providing much needed aid to persons living with disabilities in Guyana. “…And as part of that focus, this special grant will be distributed to those children in need all across the country. It is an inclusive distribution, it’s one that caters to the needs of our children who are living with disabilities and provides necessary relief to the parents who are the caregivers and providing the level of care that children need,” Dr Persaud said.

She noted that the provision of the grant was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali in June. According to the Minister, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through the National Commission on Disability (NCD), has since been registering the children expected to benefit. The President also announced plans to ensure that all children with a disability are automatically registered to receive the monthly public assistance and transportation support for them to get to and from learning institutions and the training of teachers to deliver special needs tutoring.

Aside from this grant, the minister also noted that a number of much-needed assistance programmes, including training programmes, have been rolled out by her ministry. In addition the minister said that they would provide across the country free support for people who need them whether it is wheelchairs, white canes, canes, hearing aids. She stressed that these will be made available to persons living with a disability at no cost.

Also announced by the minister, is that the Ministry is planning to provide free training for persons living with a disability.