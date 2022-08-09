Guyanese players do on day three action

Sagicor Junior Tennis tourney in St Lucia

Kaieteur News – The 37th Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre has attracted 75 players from 16 Nations including the USA, Mexico and India.

Renola Jordan was undefeated in round robin play. She won four of four matches and is now on to the next round.

Nathan DeNobrega, who also went undefeated in the round robin play, will meet Jacob Jacelon (TT) in the first round at the knock out stage. Navindra Arjune awaits the completion of one other match to determine his fate into the knock out rounds

Nathan teamed up with Giovanni Quin

n (ANT) in 12 and under doubles and is now on to the quarterfinals.

In the last match of the evening, DeNobrega beat Trinidadian Jacob Jacelon 6-0, 6-1 to progress to the main draw where he will meet the tournament’s number one seed.

In yesterday’s knock out stage, Guyana’s Renola Jordan beat number four seed Trinidadian Madison Khan 4-0, 4-0 to be unbeaten in her group in three matches and now has to face the number three seed in her group in the last round group match.

Also yesterday Matias Schaeffer of El Salvador beat Navindra Arjune 4-0, 5-3. (Sean Devers)