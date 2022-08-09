Flawless CWSS retain U-18 Title

Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) successfully retained the Milo Secondary Schools Football Title following an impressive win against North Ruimveldt in the finale on Sunday evening, at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The unbeaten winners of the Petra organised under-18 tournament carted off with the 2022 edition of the Milo Trophy along with Gold Medals and a $300,000 prize that will go toward a project of choice at the victor’s institution.

The second place finishers, North Ruimveldt, lost 3 – 1 against the Linden team and had to settle for the $200,000 project prize which was accompanied by Silver Medals and the runner-up Trophy.

Finishing third was Golden Grove who needled (1 – 0) Dolphin in the third place showdown which preceded the final. Golden Grove earned the third place trophy with the win along with Bronze medals and a $100,000 project prize.

The losing side had to settle for the fourth place trophy and a $75,000 project prize.

In the day’s feature match, CWSS were able to draw first blood through a Ryan Arthur strike in the 40th minute which poised the game 1 – 0 at the half time interval. Upon resumption, the scores were leveled in the next highlight when Yannick Norton found the back of the net in the 61st minute.

Linden kept persisting and were rewarded for their efforts in the 75th minute when Jamil James made his presence felt.

With the lead under their belt once more, the Mining Town team made it a two-possession game as Omarion Ramsammy put the nail in the coffin in the first minute of injuries and stoppages time (90’+1’) with the regulation time whistle right around the corner.

Meanwhile, the match that came before saw two evenly matched sides contest a see-saw battle for the majority of the encounter. It was the tenth minute goal from Kelvin Richardson that proved to be the decider in the third place playoff.