Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo remanded for murder of Mabaruma youth

Aug 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A teenage boy and a man were on Monday remanded to prison for the stabbing death of a Mabaruma youth.

Murdered, Jude Christino

The accused, Wayne DaSilva, 22, called “Monkey Man” of Hobo Hill, North West District (NWD) Region One, and a 16-year-old boy of Kumaka Waterfront, NWD, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court. The teen accused was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, while DaSilva was unrepresented. The two accused were not required to enter a plea when the indictable charge was read to them. The charge stated that on August 3, 2022 at Kumaka Waterfront, they murdered Jude Christino.  Magistrate Scarce remanded the two accused and adjourned the matter to August 18, 2022.

Kaieteur News had reported that the alleged interruption of a couple’s conversation might have led to the killing of 18-year-old Christino. The teen was reportedly stabbed to death at Kumaka Water Front, following an altercation he had with two accused.

Sources close to the investigation shared that Christino was murdered allegedly for interrupting a conversation between one of the suspects and his girlfriend.One of the accused had reportedly told investigators that while he was chatting with his girlfriend at the Kumaka Water Front, Christino came up to him, made some “advances,” and interrupted their conversation.

The suspect became annoyed at Christino for his action and the

 

two got into a heated argument. Kaieteur News was told that the second suspect was present too and had joined in the argument, which quickly escalated.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Swar, Arepally spur USA to victory over Everest despite Sanichara’s 88

Swar, Arepally spur USA to victory over Everest despite Sanichara’s...

Aug 09, 2022

USA Tri State tour to Guyana By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – In ideal conditions for cricket under blue skies, the Tri State Youth Development of the USA cruised to a second victory from as many...
Read More
Strikers Sports club launches it’s All Female Dominoes Summer Special

Strikers Sports club launches it’s All Female...

Aug 09, 2022

Guyanese players do on day three action

Guyanese players do on day three action

Aug 09, 2022

More local athletes for Jamaica on full scholarship compliments of the KMPA Foundation

More local athletes for Jamaica on full...

Aug 09, 2022

Flawless CWSS retain U-18 Title

Flawless CWSS retain U-18 Title

Aug 09, 2022

Young Kitt among the best in the US

Young Kitt among the best in the US

Aug 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]