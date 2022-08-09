Duo remanded for murder of Mabaruma youth

Kaieteur News – A teenage boy and a man were on Monday remanded to prison for the stabbing death of a Mabaruma youth.

The accused, Wayne DaSilva, 22, called “Monkey Man” of Hobo Hill, North West District (NWD) Region One, and a 16-year-old boy of Kumaka Waterfront, NWD, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court. The teen accused was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, while DaSilva was unrepresented. The two accused were not required to enter a plea when the indictable charge was read to them. The charge stated that on August 3, 2022 at Kumaka Waterfront, they murdered Jude Christino. Magistrate Scarce remanded the two accused and adjourned the matter to August 18, 2022.

Kaieteur News had reported that the alleged interruption of a couple’s conversation might have led to the killing of 18-year-old Christino. The teen was reportedly stabbed to death at Kumaka Water Front, following an altercation he had with two accused.

Sources close to the investigation shared that Christino was murdered allegedly for interrupting a conversation between one of the suspects and his girlfriend.One of the accused had reportedly told investigators that while he was chatting with his girlfriend at the Kumaka Water Front, Christino came up to him, made some “advances,” and interrupted their conversation.

The suspect became annoyed at Christino for his action and the

two got into a heated argument. Kaieteur News was told that the second suspect was present too and had joined in the argument, which quickly escalated.