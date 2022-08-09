Digicel moves corporate office to Pegasus Suites

Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana has moved its corporate office and Retail Store to Pegasus Corporate Office, located on Seawall Road, Kingston, Georgetown.
In a press release Digicel said since it opened its doors here on Feb 14, 2007, it has operated out of a building in Fort Street Kingston, Georgetown. “…your loyal support has helped us grow, and now we need more space to serve you better and provide you with a wider range of services. We have been looking for a new home for the past few months and are happy to inform you we found it. It is our pleasure to announce that both our Corporate Office and Retail Store have been relocated from their previous location at Fort and Barrack Streets, Kingston to a new, larger and more convenient location. You can now find us on the ground floor of the new Pegasus Corporate Office, located on Seawall Road, Kingston, Georgetown,” Digicel announced.
The company said at the new location customers will be able to take advantage of the same “high-quality of service you have become used to.” It added: “Corporate customers can pay their bills, acquire new services, seek support and access all standard services. These are just a few of the services you can enjoy at our new location. You will also enjoy the contemporary appearance and atmosphere, as well as its improved accessibility and parking facilities. Thank you for being a Digicel Business customer. We look forward to continuing to do business with you at our new location.” If you have any questions about the new location or services provided, please call us at 660 1000 or via email at [email protected] we will be happy to help.
