Canje woman stabbed to death by ex-husband

Kaieteur News – A woman on Monday was murdered by her ex- husband who is suspected to have ingested a poisonous substance and abandoned his car along the Palmyra Public Road, Corentyne.

Confirmed dead is Cindy Ramchandar, 25 of No.47 Village, East Berbice Corentyne. The attacker has been identified as Suraj Ganpat of Cumberland, East Canje Berbice. Police are on the hunt for Ganpat who escaped in a car that was found yesterday abandoned along the Palmyra Public Road with a bottle containing what appeared to be a poisonous substance.

Kaieteur News was also informed that the murder weapon was found inside the car. Police said that at about 08:30 hrs. Ramchandar left her aunt’s home (where she was staying) with her three-year-old niece on an electric scooter. She was headed to her cousin’s home when she was confronted by Ganpat. The suspect was armed with a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body which caused her to collapse on the ground in front her cousin’s home at No.47 Village. Ganpat then escaped in a car and headed west. Ramchandar was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anita Thribowan, the aunt of the deceased related to this newspaper that Ramchander and Ganpat got married over a year ago and they were living with his parents in Cumberland, East Canje for some time. However, Ramchandar experienced difficult times with her in-laws and the suspect who worked on a ship, and so she decided to pack her belongings and leave the marriage. “She meet very tough times with this boy and he parents them. She does complain to her mom about everything, that’s why she mommy bring she back here before dem do she anything,” Thribowan disclosed.

Ramchandar separated from Ganpat two months ago and she moved to No.47 Village and lived at Thribowan’s house with her sister. The aunt however disclosed that shortly after she moved there, the suspect and her nephew were out drinking one night and the nephew came to her house and brought the suspect with him, with the intention of re-uniting the two. Ganpat instead attacked Ramchandar with a knife. The matter was reported to the police, but he was never arrested or charged for the incident. Thribowan said that since the incident, Ramchandar has been scared to leave her home to go anywhere. The aunt disclosed that her nephew’s daughter, a three-year-old had stayed over at the house and Monday morning the mother of the child asked Ramchandar to take the child home. “She mom called them and tell them to carry the little girl early this morning (Monday) to go Rose Hall and buy school things.” It was minutes after dropping off the child that Ramchandar was attacked. Ganpat was reportedly informed that Ramchandar would be coming out to drop the child and he was hiding out at the No.47 Health Centre until he saw her.