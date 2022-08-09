Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of Hog Island farmer floats up with boat engine tied to waist, hands, feet bound, head in plastic bag

Aug 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has disclosed that the person(s) who murdered the missing Hog Island farmer tried to sink his body by strapping a boat engine to it.

Brutally murdered, Romeo Rudolph

The man’s hands and feet were also bound with a plastic bag and duct- taped over his head. Brutally murdered is Romeo Randolph, 35, a farmer and boat captain (passenger boat) of Hog Island, Essequibo River and Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The farmer lived alone on the island but made visits to his reputed wife and children at Tuschen once weekly. On July 29, 2022, was the last time his family saw him  alive. He however spoke to them via telephone on the afternoon of August 4.

Kaieteur News understands that Randolph had called his family to inform them that he was heading home – however, he never made it home to them as he disappeared that said evening.

Later that evening, Randolph’s wife received a call from her husband’s neighbour informing that his boat was found floating in the river but he was not in the vessel. As such, the woman went to his home at Hog Island where she observed nothing amiss, and the boat and engine intact at the neighbour after being recovered from the river. She made checks for him in the area but he was not seen.

The following day (August 5) the woman reported her husband missing. Around 08:00hrs on Sunday, Rudolph’s body was seen floating in the Essequibo River. After it was retrieved, family members later positively identified the remains. The police reported that Rudolph’s hands and feet were bound with a piece of rope, with his head covered with a black plastic which was duct-taped and an 115HP outboard engine was tied to his body. Rudolph’s body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Randolph was murdered sometime between August 4, 2022, and August 7, 2022. Several persons have been questioned as investigations are ongoing.  According to Regional Commander, Mahendra Sewnarine, no suspect has yet been arrested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

