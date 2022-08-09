A man mek everybody millionaire overnight

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man come and tell we how we gat get US$157B from oil over de next 17 years and people cheering de man on. De man come and mek everybody millionaire overnight. Pon paper though, because people pushing dem hand in dem pocket and it coming out empty

Dem nah divide de 157 by de 17 fuh determine how much we gan get each year. And dem nah factor in how de Vee Pee bin seh how de window fuh oil production be narrow because of renewables.

Dem shoulda bring de man fuh total up de votes of de last elections. With de sort of maths wah he using de APNU+AFC would ah win by landslide. Instead dem now sliding de land to political oblivion.

Guyana borrowing money fuh development. And America look like dem gat we renewable energy programme pon lockdown. It look like de Americans gan be in de driver’s seat when it comes to renewable energy.

De IDB fund a 1 MW solar farm in Lethem. It cost more dan 452 M Guyana dollars or more dan 2 M dollar. Dem boys wan know since when 1 MW of solar energy suh costly fuh generate. De IDB should explain how de cost of de 1 MW is so far higher dan de global average.

But dat is de new mathematics when yuh borrowing. De cost does go up because yuh gat all kinda add on cost. Somebody however should take a second look at de cost of dat solar farm to see whether we get overcharge

Talk half. Leff Half.