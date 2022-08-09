A man mek everybody millionaire overnight

Latest update August 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A man come and tell we how we gat get US$157B from oil over de next 17 years and people cheering de man on. De man come and mek everybody millionaire overnight. Pon paper though, because people pushing dem hand in dem pocket and it coming out empty
Dem nah divide de 157 by de 17 fuh determine how much we gan get each year. And dem nah factor in how de Vee Pee bin seh how de window fuh oil production be narrow because of renewables.
Dem shoulda bring de man fuh total up de votes of de last elections. With de sort of maths wah he using de APNU+AFC would ah win by landslide. Instead dem now sliding de land to political oblivion.
Guyana borrowing money fuh development. And America look like dem gat we renewable energy programme pon lockdown. It look like de Americans gan be in de driver’s seat when it comes to renewable energy.
De IDB fund a 1 MW solar farm in Lethem. It cost more dan 452 M Guyana dollars or more dan 2 M dollar. Dem boys wan know since when 1 MW of solar energy suh costly fuh generate. De IDB should explain how de cost of de 1 MW is so far higher dan de global average.
But dat is de new mathematics when yuh borrowing. De cost does go up because yuh gat all kinda add on cost. Somebody however should take a second look at de cost of dat solar farm to see whether we get overcharge
Talk half. Leff Half.
Aug 09, 2022USA Tri State tour to Guyana By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – In ideal conditions for cricket under blue skies, the Tri State Youth Development of the USA cruised to a second victory from as many...
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – This column here is a continuation from yesterday’s analysis of the politics of the opposition leader.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R may have done more than simply shot itself in the foot. It may have inflicted a grievous... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]