WDCA supports Balgobin

Latest update August 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 08, 2022 Sports
West Demerara Cricket Association has supported national Under19 Selectee Sachin Balgobin. The Association recently presented a bat to Balgobin.
The Association President Azeem Khan congratulated Sachin and urged him to continue working hard on his game.
Khan said he is pleased with the progress West Demerara players have been making in recent times.
Aug 08, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel yesterday announced the West Indies Women’s U19 squad for their upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) Series...
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I refer to a published interview with Hamilton Green in this newspaper of Monday, October 16, 2017.... more
Kaieteur News – Mrs. Janet Jagan was one of the craftiest politicians in the PPP. Following the death of her husband,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]