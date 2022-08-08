Latest update August 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

People desperate fuh leadership

Aug 08, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis country desperate fuh leadership. People suh desperate dat dem looking fuh leaders from anywhere.

Imagine a man wah gat nuff money does be appearing pon Facebook. De man does gat on a shades. De man deh tekkin’ out picture and being kind to people. He nah seh a word as yet. He nah give no political opinion pon any subject. De man doing he own thing and people holding umbrella over de man. Imagine people watch at dis man and start fuh talk about how dem want de man fuh be President. De man never express interest in politics. Yet people want de man fuh be President.

It just show how de people desperate fuh leadership. Dem looking left, right and centre. Dem picking people wah nah express no interest in leadership.

Popularity is not a recipe fuh good leadership. De American television did mek Donald Trump popular with de Apprentice. And look how de turn out!

But it also show how people fed up with de present crop ah leaders. De people get let down too often. Dem get frustrated and because dem frustrated dem losing patience. De people running out ah hope.

Dem did vote fuh change and dem get exchange. Dem bin vote again fuh change de change and dem had to wait lang fuh it. Now dem realise dat wah dem get is a return to wat dem bin want to change de fuss time. Dem looking fuh example of leadership.

It mek dem boys remember de time when dem had to interview somebody fuh a job.

Dem Boys ask de person fuh give a good example of leadership.

De person seh, “Ok, I am hired!”

Talk half. Leff half.

 

  Janet outfoxed them all

    Kaieteur News – Mrs. Janet Jagan was one of the craftiest politicians in the PPP.  Following the death of her husband,...

