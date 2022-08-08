Norton urges PNCR to get into campaign mode

– as General Council focuses on rebuilding party, connecting with grassroots

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) over the weekend held its second General Council Meeting for 2022 with a heavy focus on rebuilding the party and connecting with the grassroots.

The conclave was held at the party’s Headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia. In a press release, the party noted that the General Council is its second-highest decision-making forum. The theme for this weekend’s General Council, “REBUILDING OUR PARTY, CONNECTING WITH OUR GRASSROOTS BASE,” reflected the need for the Party to further strengthen itself as a modern political organization and to redouble its efforts to protect and advance the social and economic interests of Guyanese in their homes and communities,” PNCR said.

According to the party, Saturday’s programme was chaired by the Party Chairman Shurwayne Holder and included the General Secretary’s Report and the Feature Address by Leader of the PNCR, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton. In his address to the attendees, Mr. Norton called for the party to slip into a campaign mode and to spread its messages not only in its strongholds but across all communities in Guyana.

He urged the Party’s entire leadership to focus on the big picture and not to allow small disagreements to create unwarranted internal division. He reiterated the Party’s call for a clean voters list and for an impartial and trustworthy Chairperson for GECOM. The first day of the General Council coincided with the 37th death anniversary of the PNCR‘s Founder Leader and First Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. On the second day of the General Council, the participants listened to and discussed reports from the Party’s regions and arms. Workshops were held to discuss the question on: “WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE THE FUNCTIONING OF PARTY REGIONS, SUB-REGIONS AND GROUPS.” The General Council concluded with a Charge by the Party Leader. Representatives from all ten regions attended on both days.