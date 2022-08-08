National Under-19 cricket team off to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Guyana Under-19 Cricket team took off this morning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines where this year’s CWI Rising Stars Regional Under-19 tournament will be held.

Alvin Mohabir who led the Guyana Under-17 team in the recently concluded Regional Under-17 tourney will have the distinct privilege of being captain for two national teams within a given year. He will be supported by Vice-Captain Jonathan Rampersaud.

West Indies Under-19 express fast bowler, Isai Thorne, is expected to lead the bowling department along with pacer Bruce Vincent, fast bowling all-rounder, Rivaldo Phillips, left-arm-spinner Jeremy Sandia, off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud and skipper Mohabir (off-spin).

Rampertab Ramnauth, who struck an unbeaten century against Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Under-17, is expected to lead the batting department with support from the talented Mavendra Dindyal, Zachary Jodah, Tomanni Ceasar and Mahendra Gopilall.

The team will be coached by former National Senior team player Andre Percival, while Budhesh Chatterpaul will serve as the Manager.

Guyana opens the tournament on August 9 vs Trinidad and Tobago at Park Hill then play Leeward Islands at Park Hill on Aug 14-16. The third and final preliminary match before the playoffs will see Guyana taking onJamaica at Arnos Vale on Aug 19-21.

On Aug 24-26, Round 4 will see the 1st and 2ND Place game between 1st Place team in Group A Vs 1st Place in Group B at Arnos Vale, 2nd and 3rd Place game between 2nd Place in Group A vs 2ND Place in Group B at Park Hill, while the 5th and 6th Place game between the 3rd Place in Group A and Group B will be played at Cumberland.

On August 27, CWI will host a presentation ceremony then the teams depart on August 28.

The full squad reads: Rampertab Ramnauth, Tommani Caesar, Mavendra Dindyal, Alvin Mohabir (Captain), Jonathan Rampersaud (Vice-Captain), Zachary Jodah, Mahendra Gopilall, Sachin Balgobin, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood (W/K), Jeremy Sandia, Bruce Vincent, Rivaldo Phillips and Isai Thorne.