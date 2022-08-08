NA man threatened reputed wife over school cash grant

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man last Friday appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was charged with threatening his reputed wife for the “Because We Care” cash grant that was distributed by the Ministry of Education.

Angel Price of Savannah Park Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice made his appearance before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged with threatening behaviour towards his reputed wife and mother of his three children.

He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 and ordered to stay 100 ft. away from the mother of his children. Prince before being taken to the court lockups called on his reputed wife to assist with $10,000 to bail him.