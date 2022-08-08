Missing farmer found dead with mouth taped

Kaieteur News – The body of a missing farmer was on Sunday found floating in the Essequibo River with his mouth gagged, police have confirmed.

The dead man was identified as Romeo Persaud, a resident of Tuschen, West Coast Demerara who did farming at Hog Island located in the Essquibo River. Kaieteur News learnt that he had left the Island on Friday in his speedboat. He reportedly never made it to his destination. His boat was found that same afternoon drifting on the river but he was nowhere to be seen. Around 08:00hrs on Sunday, reports surfaced that the man’s body was seen floating in the Essequibo River. After it was retrieved, family members later positively identified the remains to be that of Persaud. Kaieteur News was told that the man’s body was found with the mouth taped and investigators believe that foul play might be involved in his death. Investigations are ongoing.