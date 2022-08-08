JJTRC host historic Post-Position Draw

2022 Guyana Cup…

Guyana’s most prestigious horseracing event, Guyana Cup 2022, made a historic stride yesterday when they held the official Drawing for the three feature races of the 14th edition of the meet, at the Pegasus Atlantic Conference Center.

The three races that carry a combined purse of USD $64,585 (approx. GYD $13.5m) are the Banks DIH Guyana Cup, Associated Construction Services Derby Stakes and the Vals Construction Sprint Classic.

For the most anticipated event, the Banks DIH Guyana Cup, the total purse for this one mile (1600m) race is USD $35,880 (approx. GYD $7.5m) and features 11 horses including the two-time Guyana Cup winner, Vera’s Finally.

The starting stalls for this race has Calibogue Sound of Slingerz Racing Stable in stall one followed by Everesting (Master Z), Alado (Master Z), Memories (Shaun Mohammed), Jessica’s Pride (Night Eyes), Detroit Steel (Simply Royal), Queen Domina (Slingerz), Our Stuie (Jagdeo Racing Stable), Settling Star (Asif Kahdeer), Vera’s Finally (Jumbo Jet) and Wild Texas Tom (Jagdeo), in that order.

The Associated Construction Services Derby Stakes also takes place over a mile long trek, but has seven competitors for the event that carries a USD $17,940 purse (approx. GYD $3.7m).

Like A Million from the Jumbo Jet Racing Club was drawn in the first stall, while Irish Princes (Owner: N Dookie) occupies the second stall, Glamarous Star (A Rampersad) is in third followed by Amazing Grace (PHVH Racing Stable), Black Time (Shocking Racing Stable), Heartland (Bronson Cheefoon), Judge Not (Martin Pestano) and finally, Color of Sacrifice (Shaun Mohammed).

There are seven registered starters for the Vals Construction Sprint Classic which runs for 5 and ½ furlongs (1100m). They will be competing under a purse of USD $10,765 (approx. GYD $2.2m).

Looking to Heaven (Jumbo Jet) copped stall one from the Draw followed by Lady Bird (Ephraim’s Thoroughbred), Early Bird (R&R Syndicate), Signal Note (Rising Sun), Nuclear Fire (Jagdeo), Regal Intension (Jumbo Jet) and Convertor (Singerz), respectively.

Prior to the Draw, brief and reassuring remarks were made by Banks DIH’s Troy Peters and Irshad Mohamed of Vals Construction.

President of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., was very appreciative in his remarks for the support that has been inputted to assist in elevating the event among the most prominent in the Caribbean and World Stage.

After that, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS), Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., delivered the feature address which was centered on the cohesion of people working to achieve an ultimate goal that enhances Guyana in various fortes.

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, also made an impromptu visit to the historic event and commended the JJTRC for the venture which has garnered a tremendous amount of support in every aspect.

He also made mention of the late Justice Cecil Kennard, who was very prominent in the horse racing fraternity.

Meanwhile, under a week remains before the staging of the event at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), Berbice on Sunday, August 14. The registration process was official closed yesterday. The oganising committee anticipates and exciting day of competition which will be followed by a performance by Jamaican artiste, Skillibeng.