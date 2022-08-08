Latest update August 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana’s DeNobrega advances to KO stage

Aug 08, 2022 Sports

Sagicor Junior Tennis in St Lucia

After a seven-hour delay, the Rebels Tennis Club of Guyana began the round-robin stage of the Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament on Saturday at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre.

Guyana’s Renola Jordan (left) beat St Lucia’s Anaiah Bousquet.

Nathan DeNobrega (left) beat Anitigua’s Xavier Williams 4-0.4-0 to advance to the KO stage.

The Rebel Tennis Club’s foursome started with a win when Nathan DeNobrega, just from representing his club in Trinidad defeated Antigua’s number 5 seed Xavier Williams 4-0, 4-0 before Navindra Arjun lost to Trinidadian Yeshowah Campbell 2-4, 4-2, 4-5, 3-7 in competitive battle.

Renola Jordon, the lone female in the Guyanese team, beat St Lucia’s Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2.

Navindra Arjune (GUY) was focused in his win against Christian Evans (LCA) 5/3,4/2.

In the afternoon session, DeNobrega beat St Lucia’s number two Sanjay Lake 5-3, 4-1, while Guyanese Arjune was focused in his win over Christian Evans 5-3, 5-4.

Jordon defeated Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2 before DeNobrega beat Trinidadian Oliver Harrigan 4-1, 4-2 to qualify for the knock-out stages as he finished undefeated in the round-robin format. (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

