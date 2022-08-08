Guyana’s DeNobrega advances to KO stage

Latest update August 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 08, 2022 Sports
Sagicor Junior Tennis in St Lucia
After a seven-hour delay, the Rebels Tennis Club of Guyana began the round-robin stage of the Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament on Saturday at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre.
The Rebel Tennis Club’s foursome started with a win when Nathan DeNobrega, just from representing his club in Trinidad defeated Antigua’s number 5 seed Xavier Williams 4-0, 4-0 before Navindra Arjun lost to Trinidadian Yeshowah Campbell 2-4, 4-2, 4-5, 3-7 in competitive battle.
Renola Jordon, the lone female in the Guyanese team, beat St Lucia’s Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2.
In the afternoon session, DeNobrega beat St Lucia’s number two Sanjay Lake 5-3, 4-1, while Guyanese Arjune was focused in his win over Christian Evans 5-3, 5-4.
Jordon defeated Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2 before DeNobrega beat Trinidadian Oliver Harrigan 4-1, 4-2 to qualify for the knock-out stages as he finished undefeated in the round-robin format. (Sean Devers)
Aug 08, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel yesterday announced the West Indies Women’s U19 squad for their upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) Series...
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I refer to a published interview with Hamilton Green in this newspaper of Monday, October 16, 2017.... more
Kaieteur News – Mrs. Janet Jagan was one of the craftiest politicians in the PPP. Following the death of her husband,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the first part of this commentary, the conclusion was reached that the great... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]