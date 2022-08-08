Guyana’s DeNobrega advances to KO stage

Sagicor Junior Tennis in St Lucia

After a seven-hour delay, the Rebels Tennis Club of Guyana began the round-robin stage of the Sagicor Junior Tennis tournament on Saturday at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre.

The Rebel Tennis Club’s foursome started with a win when Nathan DeNobrega, just from representing his club in Trinidad defeated Antigua’s number 5 seed Xavier Williams 4-0, 4-0 before Navindra Arjun lost to Trinidadian Yeshowah Campbell 2-4, 4-2, 4-5, 3-7 in competitive battle.

Renola Jordon, the lone female in the Guyanese team, beat St Lucia’s Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2.

In the afternoon session, DeNobrega beat St Lucia’s number two Sanjay Lake 5-3, 4-1, while Guyanese Arjune was focused in his win over Christian Evans 5-3, 5-4.

Jordon defeated Anaiah Bousquet 4-2, 4-2 before DeNobrega beat Trinidadian Oliver Harrigan 4-1, 4-2 to qualify for the knock-out stages as he finished undefeated in the round-robin format. (Sean Devers)