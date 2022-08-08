Guyana COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1272

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded another Covid-19 fatality which takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,272.

The latest casualty is that of an 87-year-old man of Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).The man was unvaccinated. The ministry also reported on Sunday 26 new infections with one patient in the Intensive Care Unit. The ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and promised to make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health. The public health measure encourages: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.