Cop allegedly caught in sexual act with underage boy

Kaieteur News – A police rank has found himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught in a sexual act with an underage boy in Berbice, Region Six.

Kaieteur News was told that sexual encounter between the rank and the boy, only age 15, took place in May last year but reports are only now surfacing after a video was leaked. According to information received, the officer and the teen are known to each other. On the day when the sexual act took place, the teen’s parents were not at home. The officer visited and engaged in the sexual act with the teen.

Investigations are ongoing.