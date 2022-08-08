Berbice cricketer dies in motorcycle crash

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Clifton Lindie, a cricketer of Berbice died in an accident early Sunday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a trench on the East Bank Berbice Public Road.

Reports are that Lindie of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice had met up with some friends for some drinks Saturday night and the outing took him into the wee hours of Sunday. He was making his way home on his motorcycle along the East Bank Berbice Public Road when he lost control and ploughed into a trench.

Residents responded and assisted in escorting Lindie to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead arrival. Lindie played for the Tucber Park Cricket Club, first and second division team and did so with distinction, the club said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

The Berbice Cricket Board through its President Hilbert Foster also extended condolences on the loss. He mentioned that Lindie produced “many outstanding performances over the years” and noted that he represented New Amsterdam/Canje at the under-19 stage. “His passing will surely be a loss to Berbice Cricket as we have lost a bright young prospect. We pray that the Almighty comforts his family and loved ones at this difficult time,” BCB said.