17 GWI plant operators graduate from training programme

Kaieteur News – In light of plans to improve water quality across the coast via the establishment of 13 new water treatment plants and 10 in-line treatment systems, Guyana Water Incorporated will be embarking on an apprenticeship programme.

This was announced by GWI’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Shaik Baksh, who was at the time addressing graduates of the Company’s Plant Operators Level II Training Programme. Baksh explained that the on-the-job training for the Operators will eventually lead to upward mobility, thus contributing to human resources development at all levels within the company.

The apprenticeship programme on the other hand, will aid in knowledge sharing and the filling of new positions that will become available. The CEO also acknowledged that there is a plea for water free if high iron content on the coast. To this end, he posited that Government’s investment in the realization of these new water treatment plants will help to significantly improve the quality of water citizens receive. He told the graduates that their role as Plant Operators is important in ensuring the functionality of the plants and distribution of clean water to residents.

He noted too that GWI is conducting a study that entails the use of surface water and less chemicals to treat it. These sources are the East Demerara Water Conservancy, Boerasirie Conservancy, Five Mile in Bartica and the Dakoura Creek in Linden. The utility is also eyeing twenty-seven springs in Linden to be put to use.

GWI’s Executive Director of Human Resources Management & Development pointed out that 17 persons successfully completed the training programme, which was held for a period of one year. He added that the training is in keeping with the expansion and modernization plans for water treatment processes within the company. He congratulated the Plant Operators on their effort and sacrifice and encouraged them to use their newly acquired skills and knowledge to increase their performance on the job.

Mr. Wendell Jeffery, a Director on GWI’s Board, told the graduates that the training they’ve received is as a result of the foresight of the Board and Management of the company. He highlighted that as Operators working at the sole Water Utility in the country, they have an important role to play towards the development of Guyana’s water sector. He reminded them that citizens across the coast are depending on them for a safe, clean and timely water supply.

He dubbed the training programme part of history in the making, as company moves towards expansion. Meanwhile, Mr. Avinash Parsram, Head of Water Quality and a facilitator of the programme, advised the Operators to not only understand what they’re doing in their line of duty, but also understand why they’re doing it and how it will help to improve efficiency. He encouraged them to be accountable and committed to their job.

A second batch of Plant Operators is expected to commence training later this month and the programme is slated to last for a period of six months. (DPI)