Treat your taste buds to a sumptuous dish from ‘Pour L’Amour’

Cuisine Culture

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – The first dish that I ever tried from Pour L’Amour was its chicken Alfredo pasta, which was paired with a serving of wings (honey barbeque and honey mustard), and since then I became a fan.

Its 19-year-old chef, Hakeem Paul continues to deliver to customers mouthwatering dishes, including a variety of combos to choose from, and dear foodies, his dishes deserve to be praised.

Like I mentioned earlier, there is delicious pasta and wings on offer at Pour L’Amour. However, there are even more sumptuous dishes to enjoy such as burgers, wraps and specials.

And there is even more.

On July 29, last, the young chef added the Waffles and Wings combo to his appetising menu.

For the new Waffles and Wings combo, customers can choose from crispy fried wings, or any of the following flavoured wings: garlic parmesan, barbeque, maple barbeque, jerk and honey mustard.

Pour L’Amour’s daily menu includes: combos, sides, burgers, pasta and wraps. Grilled chicken and pork with a variety of sides to choose from are also available. Among the sides are potato fries, loaded fries, macaroni and cheese, vegetable rice, garden salad, plantain, boiled corn and mashed potatoes.

Also, there is the classic beef burger, chicken burger, and vegetarian burger and prawns burger.

His combos include: burger, macaroni and cheese, wings, pan-seared chicken and fries. As for wraps there are chicken/beef/veggie wrap and the prawns wrap too. Combos are also available for the wraps.

Pour L’Amour also offers customers a variety of pastas to choose from, like the creamy chicken Alfredo, prawns Alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs.

To go along with his meals, ‘Chef Paul’ also offers a variety of local juices like passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, watermelon, sorrel and mango.

Now let me tell you about the person behind the meals. Chef Hakeem Paul attended the Brickdam Secondary School and, after graduating, he worked at the Guyana Marriott Hotel as a chef.

He later pursued his studies at the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Hospitality and Tourism Institute, where he studied Culinary Arts. He spent roughly a year there.

In April 2020, after many requests from persons to cater for their small functions, Paul started his independent cooking career and excelled.

Paul’s successful catering for such gatherings eventually inspired his decision to officially open Pour L’Amour. According to him, the name ‘Pour L’Amour’ is a French phrase which means “for love” or “for the love.”

“I loved cooking and spending time in the kitchen and I’m glad to this day I’m still following my dream,” he said.

For persons who would like to make contact with Pour L’Amour, you can do so via Facebook, Instagram @pourlamour, or WhatsApp using on cell phone number: +1 (592) 609 1850.

