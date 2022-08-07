Tickets to CPL final sold out

Due to effective and aggressive Marketing, tickets for the CPL final, scheduled for September 30, were sold out hours after they whet on sale on Friday at CPL office on Camp Street.

When fans turned up at the spanking new building yesterday they were told that all tickets for the final were sold out both on-line and physically.

Some persons from as far as Essequibo and Berbice queued up from early as 5am to get the tickets for the much anticipated final which will be held in Guyana for the next three years.

When Kaieteur sports visited the ticket-Office yesterday the long lines of fans purchasing tickets for the seven preliminary games, four of which involve the Guyana Amazon Warriors, were being monitored by security officers.

The Guyana leg commence on September 21 with Barbados Royals facing St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 10am while the home team oppose Jamaica Tallawahs under lights from 7pm on the same day.

The Warriors play St Lucia Kings on September 22 from 7pm after Trinbago Knight Riders battle SKNP in the morning game.

On September 24 GAW face TKR from 7pm before Jamaica Tallawahs come up against St Lucia Kings on September 25 in the morning game, while GAW oppose Barbados Royals in the night game.

However, fan will have to purchase two different tickets for the two games on the same day but will be required to leave the venue at the end of the morning game.

The tickets for the Qualifier 1&2 and Eliminator cost $2000 (mound), $3000 (Orange), $5,500 (Green) and $6000 (Red).

The Final cost $3000 (mound), $4000 (Orange), $6000 (Red) and $6,500 (Green).

When contacted CPL ticket staff was busy and it’s understood that tickets are going fast for the night games involving GAW and not so fast for the morning games. (Sean Devers)