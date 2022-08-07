New CID headquarters estimated to cost $225M

Kaieteur News – To have the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) efficiently carry out its functions, the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently seeking a contractor to build a new headquarters for the Department.

According to the ‘Invitation for Bids’ (IFB) published in last Sunday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry is inviting sealed bids for the “Reconstruction of Headquarter, Criminal Investigation Department.”

The particulars of the tender note, that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003. The ministry stated that bids for this project are slated to open on August 16, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) located at the Ministry of Finance office.

The move to reconstruct the headquarters, a CID official revealed, is to properly house the operations of the CID. The current building, which it is currently occupying at Eve Leary, Georgetown, has reportedly been in a dilapidated state for some time.

When a contractor is chosen for the job, Kaieteur News was told that the brand new building will be erected in front of the current building. In the IFB it was stated that the new building is estimated to cost $225 million to build.

It should be noted that this project will form part of the $17.5 billion that was allocated to the Guyana Police Force from this year’s budget.

As reported previously, the allocation will also go towards constructing a new Brickdam Police Station. The Brickdam station was last year destroyed by fire and some $400 million was earmarked to have it rebuilt. Also, the money will be used to construct a command centres in Regions Two, Five, Six and 10, to facilitate the rehabilitation of a number of police stations, among other projects.

Just a few days ago, this publication had reported that the Ministry is looking to reconstruct a headquarters for the Guyana Prison Service. That project is estimated to cost $515 million.