Tik Tok is a revelation

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Guyanese women and ghals surprise dem boys pon Tik Tok. Is nuff lawlessness tekkin’ place pon Tik Tok. Is nuff nasty word comin outta dem ghals mouth sometimes. Is all kind ah commonness talkin pon de Tik Tok. Dem boys wan know if dat is a microcosm of de society we building in dis country.

Deh gat some big women surprise dem boys with how dem behaving pon Tik Tok. Dem boys woulda understood if some ah dat conduct did come from dem young ghals. But to see how some women behaving pon de social media platform leff dem boys shock.

Is nat a good example fuh dem young children fuh gat to see and hear some ah de things wah dem Guyanese women doing pon Tik Tok. And de men nah too much different and nuff ah dem finding fun in some ah de vulgarity.

Some ah dem songs wah ban pon radio, getting play pon Tik Tok. And de lyrics of some songs mek yuh wonder wat gan happen to de present generation.

A man seh how he does only look at Tik Tok when he on de toilet bowl. Because he know where some of de nastiness gat to go.

But as one man seh, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. So keep watchin Tik Tok but be careful wat yuh take from it.

Talk half. Leff Half.