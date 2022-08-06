Mabaruma youth reportedly killed for interrupting couple’s conversation

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Allegedly interrupting a couple’s conversation on Wednesday might have led to the death of an 18-year-old Mabaruma man, identified as Jude Christino.

Christino was reportedly stabbed to death around 02:00hrs at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD) Region One, following an altercation he had with two men.

Police had later arrested the suspects and according to information received by Kaieteur News, they have reportedly accused each other of inflicting the stab wound that killed Christino.

Despite attempts to shift blame, both admitted to participating in Christino’s murder.

As a result, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has advised that both suspects be charged with the capital offence.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has confirmed with this media house that indeed detectives were advised to charge both suspects with murder.

Sources close to the investigation shared that Christino was murdered allegedly for interrupting a conversation between one of the suspects and his girlfriend.

One of the accused had reportedly told investigators that while he was chatting with his girlfriend at the Kumaka Water Front, Christino came up to him, made some “advances,” and interrupted their conversation.

The suspect became annoyed at Christino for his action and the two got into a heated argument. Kaieteur News was told that the second suspect was present too and had joined in the argument, which quickly escalated into murder.

An eyewitness had related to detectives that two men beat Christino but he had managed to wiggle himself out of their grip and tried to run away. According to the eyewitness, the two men give chase and when they caught up with him, one of them pulled out a knife and plunged it into his neck.

Christino collapsed to the ground and remained motionless while they escaped.

During the interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to both attacking Christino that morning, but had accused one another of inflicting the fatal stab wound.