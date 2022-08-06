Fire at police OPR building was electrical

– Guyana Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has concluded that an electrical fire had destroyed the police force’s Office of Professional Responsibility’s (OPR) building and the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) chambers at Eve Leary, On November 20, 2021.

It took the GFS some eight months to wrap up the investigation into the fire and on Friday, it moved to release its findings via a public statement.

GFS stated, “Based on the fire pattern, evidence gathered, eyewitness and scene examination, the fire was ruled as electrical in origin”.

With this being said, the fire service reminded home and business owners to be vigilant on the issue of overloading electrical circuits and to turn off electrical appliances when not in use.

Around 15:00hrs on November 20, 2021, the now ruled electrical fire started in the OPR building at Eve Leary and quickly spread destroying other sections of the facility that accommodated the Chambers of the DPP.

Fire fighters reportedly arrived at the scene 45 minutes later but before they got there, police ranks, the Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn along with other government ministers, Anil Nandlall, Priya Manickchand and Sonia Parag were seen scurrying with staffers to save important documents and files from the burning building.

Those documents, according to information received by this media house, contained details on police cases and serious matters which are before the courts.

Reports had suggested that by time the flames were quelled, 98 percent of the legal documents were saved.