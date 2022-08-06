Fayyaz Hanif hits 84 not out in Canada

Fayyaz Ali Hanif scored a brilliant, unbeaten 84 but still his team Super Star Colts went down to Ontario Cricket Academy (OCA) by seven wickets recently at Thackery Park, Etobicoke in the continuation of the 2022 Toronto and District Cricket Association Juniors Under-14 T20 competition.

Hanif, the youngest son of former Guyana first-class wicketkeeper Azib Ali Hanif, struck 14 fours but Super Star Colts only mustered an inadequate 154-2 from the 20-overs.

OCA, in reply, reached the target for the loss of three wickets with 45 balls remaining, thanks to an impressive 68 not out from Dharm Patel while Jaison Koshal supported with 31.

The ten-team competition continues this weekend with a series of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.