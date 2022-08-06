Fayyaz Hanif hits 84 not out in Canada

Latest update August 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 06, 2022 Sports
Fayyaz Ali Hanif scored a brilliant, unbeaten 84 but still his team Super Star Colts went down to Ontario Cricket Academy (OCA) by seven wickets recently at Thackery Park, Etobicoke in the continuation of the 2022 Toronto and District Cricket Association Juniors Under-14 T20 competition.
Hanif, the youngest son of former Guyana first-class wicketkeeper Azib Ali Hanif, struck 14 fours but Super Star Colts only mustered an inadequate 154-2 from the 20-overs.
OCA, in reply, reached the target for the loss of three wickets with 45 balls remaining, thanks to an impressive 68 not out from Dharm Patel while Jaison Koshal supported with 31.
The ten-team competition continues this weekend with a series of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.
Aug 06, 2022Abrams, Phillips out at semis By Rawle Toney in Birmingham (Team Guyana Press Attaché) Chantoba Bright had a Season’s Best 12.97 metres, but it was never going to give the Kansas State...
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Wednesday evening, Charrandass Persaud appeared on the Gildarie-Freddie show, and startled viewers... more
Kaieteur News – The biggest historical bugbear which the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has faced is political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]